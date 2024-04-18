Watch: Inside world’s largest double-deck airbus

A video that showed the inside view of the world’s largest double deck airliner (Airbus A380) went viral on the internet.

The Airbus A380, renowned as the world’s largest double-deck airliner, has captured attention on social media with its expansive and distinctive interior design.

Recent viral footage shows the unique layout of this aircraft, which features two levels to accommodate a large number of passengers.

On the lower deck, passengers find a spacious main cabin area with rows of seats in various configurations, catering to the economy, premium economy, and business class travelers.

Wide aisles facilitate easy passenger movement throughout this section. Upstairs, accessible via stairs, the upper deck offers additional seating areas, often reserved for premium classes like business or first class.

This upper level exudes exclusivity and tranquility, providing a quieter and more private setting for passengers.

Watch video here

What the world’s largest double-deck airliner, Airbus A380, looks like inside … pic.twitter.com/IrUZLtBPef — Figen (@TheFigen_) April 16, 2024

Both decks feature essential amenities such as lavatories, galley areas for food preparation, and ample storage for luggage.

The A380’s interior design prioritizes comfort and convenience for long- haul travelers, with modern styling that includes ergonomic seating, ambient lighting, and durable yet visually appealing materials.