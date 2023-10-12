Viral video: Instagram star’s gurning ability breaks world record

A 22-year-old Instagram star Jovante Carter aka HolyGxD broke an unusual Guinness World Record by pulling his lower lip over his nose which also known as gurning.

New Orleans resident Jovante Carter, aka HolyGxD on Instagram, broke the Guinness World Record of gurning and holding the position for 1 minute and 2 seconds.

Carter exhibited his signature trick on the Milan set of the Guinness World Records Italian TV series Lo Show dei Record.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Marco Frigatti said, “When performing this trick with the face, you can’t breathe.”

“Effectively you need to suspend your breath, and also all the muscles involved get really tired,” Frigatti added.

Carter managed to hold his gurning position for 1 minute and 2 seconds, breaking the record of 53 seconds set by China’s Shuquan Tang in 2012.

Carter said he learned he had a talent for making unusual faces when he was in third grade.

“I was eating lunch and my classmate told me that when I eat, my whole face disappears,” Carter told GWR. “He asked me to chew without food, and I chewed, and I did this thing with my face! Everyone laughed obviously, and my teacher went crazy.”