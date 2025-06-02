Karachi influential man assaults youth in DHA, video goes viral

A disturbing video has gone viral on social media showing an influential man publicly assaulting a young man in Karachi’s DHA area.

In the viral video, the sister of the victim is seen repeatedly pleading for mercy but the influential did not stop.

The incident took place in the Ittehad Town area of DHA Karachi.

The video shows a man identified as Salman Farooqi physically attacking a youth in the presence of a girl, believed to be the victim’s sister, who can be seen begging the attacker to stop.

SSP Karachi South Mahzoor Ali confirmed that the incident came to the police’s attention through social media and that no formal complaint had yet been filed.

Viewers’ discretion is advised: Some users might find the video disturbing

He stated that the suspect, Salman Farooqi, is reportedly the CEO of an advertising company named Bionic Films. Farooqi, along with his guard, is accused of taking the law into his own hands by assaulting the citizen.

Police raided Farooqi’s office in an attempt to arrest him, but it was found locked.

Authorities are also trying to locate the victim and his family to assist in the investigation. Meanwhile, further raids are being conducted at multiple locations to apprehend the suspect.

The case has sparked public outrage online, with many demanding swift legal action against the perpetrator.