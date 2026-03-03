Two Karachi police officers suspended after viral ‘free biryani’ video

Karachi: Two Karachi police officers were suspended on Tuesday after harassing and threatening employees of a biryani shop in Gulshan-e-Iqbal when they refused to provide them with free biryani.

According to reports, the two officers from Aziz Bhatti Police Station visited a biryani shop in the area and demanded free food for the police station. When the restaurant staff declined, an altercation reportedly took place.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking public outrage. Citizens expressed concern over what they described as increasing rogue behaviour within the Karachi police and demanded strict action against the officers involved.

The footage allegedly shows one officer threatening the staff, saying they would take the degs (cooking pots) to the police station if they were not given free biryani.

SSP East Zubair Nazir Ahmed Shaikh took immediate notice of the incident.

According to the East police spokesperson, SSP East ordered the immediate suspension of both officers involved and directed that a formal departmental inquiry be conducted. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry officer.

The SSP stated that no leniency would be shown to any personnel whose actions damage the reputation, dignity, and public trust of the Sindh Police.

Investigations into the incident are underway.