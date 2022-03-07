Viral: Kid rocks the floor with ‘Bully Maguire’ style dance

A recent video of an adorable little kid busting out Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 3 style dance has taken over the internet.

The video of the kid rocking the dance floor with ‘Bully Maguire’ dance from Spider-Man 3 is now being posted by many across various social media platforms.

He’s going places. 😂😎🕺🔥 pic.twitter.com/e3OZFQoddh — Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) March 1, 2022

Spider-man actor Toby Maguire’s (Bully Maguire) dance sequence from the Spider-Man 3 is one of the most iconic scenes of the Spiderman series. In the original scene, symbiote-influenced Peter Parker, aka Bully Maguire, starts dancing outside of a clothing store as James Brown’s “People Get Up And Drive Your Funky Soul” plays. Also Read: Video of 7-year-old ‘Spiderman’ takes the internet by storm The adorable little kid is evidently a Spider-Man 3 enthusiast, as he busted out those moves at a dance, and it’ll surely melt the hearts of netizens. The video was shared by Aladdins Cave Entertainments, a company that provides a wide range of entertainment services on its various social media platforms. the caption of the video said that the kid showcased in the video is named Max. “WE ALL NEED A FRIEND LIKE MAX. He was the life and soul of the party and had every single person smiling. How amazing are he guys!! Well done Max,” they wrote while sharing the video.

