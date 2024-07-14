web analytics
Viral video: Kids beaten up for plucking mangoes from orchard

A horrifying incident of child abuse has surfaced from a village in the Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh, where three children, aged between four and six, were brutally tortured by a gardener for plucking mangoes from his orchard.

A viral video on social media shows the three kids tied to a tree and beaten with a wooden stick by the gardener, identified as Sudarshan. The footage also depicts Sudarshan gagging the children with the stolen mangoes to muffle their cries. Despite the presence of onlookers, none intervened to stop the assault.

The incident occurred in Pipriya Guru Govind Rai village under the Chowk police station limits. According to a senior police official, Sudarshan has been booked and arrested after the disturbing visuals went viral.

“Three boys aged four to six were caught by Sudarshan while they were plucking mangoes from his orchard. He has been arrested and sent to jail,” said Chowk Police Station in-charge Prashant Kumar Pathak.

Sudarshan faces charges of beating, abusing, and threatening the children, and further action in the case is underway, Pathak added.

