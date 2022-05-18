Viral video: Kids run to help man after he drops carton of fruits

A video that sees kind children helping a man pick fallen fruits from the pavement is going viral on social media.

The viral video, shared by Danny Deraney, begins with a man struggling to carry fruit cartons on a shopping trolley. It tripped to the side, spilling the fruits on the pavement.

A group of children, that were riding cycles, wasted no time in helping the man come to the man’s help. The adults then joined in.

“The cost to be a decent person is $0.00,” the tweet read. “These kids rush to the aid of this man whose fruit spilled everywhere.”

The cost to be a decent person is $0.00. These kids rush to the aid of this man whose fruit spilled everywhere. pic.twitter.com/7FV5nlREE8 — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) May 16, 2022

The 51-second video got millions of likes on Twitter. It has thousands of likes and retweets.

Netizens came up with heartwarming replies. Here’s what they wrote.

Little Avengers on scooters and tricycles is the mostest. ♥️ — Al Tran (@BlackSapote) May 16, 2022

This made my day. — Beth Eastman (@bethjournals) May 16, 2022

Humanity + — Luke Hoak (@HoakieTide) May 16, 2022

I love this. This is exactly how my first graders would react when anyone dropped or lost something. Children are the best. — El Zee Ethel (@elzeeethel) May 16, 2022

Earlier, Derek C. Lalchhanhima won the hearts with his kindness. He attempted to save a chicken’s life after accidentally running over it.

Related – Las Vegas: Kind hearted cop adopts 5 children

A report published by Hindustan Times quoted the user that the boy first returned home and begged his parents to take the chicken to the hospital.

However, his father asked him to go himself. Derek eventually returned home upset because no one helped him. He even tried to go back, this time with Rs 100.

His parents explained to him that the bird had died and nothing could be done. His father said that his son has “always been a rather unique kid”.

He was honoured by his school for his act of kindness.

Comments