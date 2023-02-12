Viral video: King cobra fights Komodo dragon

Wild animal videos are very much viral on social media platforms. One such video of the fight between king cobra and the Komodo dragon is also now going viral on social media.

A king cobra can grow up to a length of 14 feet and is the world’s longest venomous snake. A Komodo dragon looks exactly like a lizard but is much bigger in size.

The viral video of fight between the two reptiles shows the king cobra having an edge over the Komodo dragon and has taken it in its grip. Looking at the Komodo dragon, it looks as if it has completely surrendered.

The viral video shared from the @LatestSightings YouTube channel has been viewed more than 10 million times.

