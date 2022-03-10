Thursday, March 10, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Viral video: Lamb born with five legs

test

A rare five-legged lamb has been born at the Whitehouse Farm in the Morpeth, Northumberland, a region in England.

The owners of a British farm were shocked when a lamb was born recently with a fifth leg sticking out of its side.

Heather Hogarty, part-owner of a British farm said: “It is unusual, but animals having something a bit different does happen – we get many animals born with disabilities, but you don’t see them as often as sadly they get put down.”

Read More: VIRAL: TWO MEN PRETEND TO STROKE WOMAN’S DOG BEFORE STEALING IT

According to the owner, the five-legged lamb was born as part of a set of triplets on Feb. 22, and the animal appears to be in good health.

This rare occurrence is thought to only happen to one lamb in a million and Heather Hogarty says it’s only the second time she has seen it in her 25 years at the farm.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.