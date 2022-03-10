Viral video: Lamb born with five legs

A rare five-legged lamb has been born at the Whitehouse Farm in the Morpeth, Northumberland, a region in England.

The owners of a British farm were shocked when a lamb was born recently with a fifth leg sticking out of its side.

Heather Hogarty, part-owner of a British farm said: “It is unusual, but animals having something a bit different does happen – we get many animals born with disabilities, but you don’t see them as often as sadly they get put down.”

According to the owner, the five-legged lamb was born as part of a set of triplets on Feb. 22, and the animal appears to be in good health.

This rare occurrence is thought to only happen to one lamb in a million and Heather Hogarty says it’s only the second time she has seen it in her 25 years at the farm.

