Viral video shows leopard sneaking into house

In a terrifying incident, a leopard sneaked into a house in India’s Gurugram home. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera. 

The viral video captured the startling event of a big cat entering a house in Gurugram.

The viral video opens to show a running leopard in Gurugram. The big cat is seen climbing a flight of stairs to enter the house. The video then proceeds to show forest officials standing outside the house with their equipment, waiting to start the rescue operation.

Read more: Horrific Video: Leopard hunts pet dog sleeping outside home

Another video shared by the news agency shows the leopard trapped inside the house, running around in panic.

