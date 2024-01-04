Viral video shows leopard sneaking into house

In a terrifying incident, a leopard sneaked into a house in India’s Gurugram home. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera.
#WATCH | Haryana: A leopard entered a house in Gurugram’s Narsinghpur village. Forest department team has arrived to catch the leopard. Gurugram Police team also reached the spot. pic.twitter.com/pSa9bQsH0w
— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2024
The viral video opens to show a running leopard in Gurugram. The big cat is seen climbing a flight of stairs to enter the house. The video then proceeds to show forest officials standing outside the house with their equipment, waiting to start the rescue operation.
Another video shared by the news agency shows the leopard trapped inside the house, running around in panic.
#WATCH | Haryana: A leopard was spotted in Gurugram’s Narsinghpur village. The Forest Department team and Gurugram Police have arrived at the spot. pic.twitter.com/tSGg4U0srf
