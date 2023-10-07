Watch: Little boy kicks car that hit his mother

In a courageous incident that went viral on the internet, a little boy kicked the car that hit his mother on the main highway.

The incident occurred in China’s Chongqing city where a little boy was caught kicking a car that hit his mother who was crossing a road along with him.

The little boy has been currently hailed as “HERO”, who vented out his angry on the car and its driver.

In the viral video, a mother and son can be seen crossing the road while walking on the zebra crossing while suddenly the duo gets hit by a car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karuna Jha 💗 (@_relatable_thoughts_07)

As soon as the mother falls to the ground, the little boy runs to check on her and then back to the car. He kicks it and expresses his angry.

Minutes later, the driver comes out of the car, who runs to his mother. Soon after that a crowd gathers around them and helps the woman to the back seat of the driver’s car.

Thankfully, the mother and the son were not seriously injured in the mishap. Meanwhile, it was reported that the driver was fully responsible for the accident.

This video has gone viral and has been viewed more than thousand times on social media.