Viral video: Little boy’s heroics save his mother from falling

In a viral video, a little boy heroically saved his mother from falling off a ladder with his sharp reflexes.

माँ गैराज का दरवाज़ा रिपेयर कर रहीं थी कि तभी उनकी सीढ़ी गिर गयी. माँ ऊपर लटके देख नन्हे जांबाज़ ने पूरी जान लगाकर सीढ़ी को वापस लगाकर उनक़ी मदद क़ी… इस छोटे बच्चे क़ी सूझ-बूझ और हिम्मत क़ी जितनी प्रशांसा क़ी जाए कम है. pic.twitter.com/GjX6Ol3pid — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) December 23, 2022

It is said that children are a precious and beautiful gift from God and this little boy is truly one of that precious gifts.

The footage shows that a woman was repairing a garage door while climbing a ladder. Out of nowhere, the ladder collapsed and the woman was left hanging from the garage door.

When the little boy saw his mother hanging helplessly, he ran across and started lifting the ladder. With his quick reflexes, he was able to place the ladder near his mother’s feet.

The woman then grabbed the ladder with her feet and came down.

