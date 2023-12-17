WATCH: ‘Live snail’ found in salad ordered online

In a recent disturbing incident, a live snail was found in the salad ordered from a local restaurant through food delivery app.

According to details, a man in India’s Bengaluru left disgusted after he found a live snail in a salad he ordered from a local restaurant ‘Leon’s Grill’ via food delivery app Swiggy.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), user Dhaval Singh – a Bengaluru-based tech professional – shared his unpleasant experience to warn other customers.

Singh posted a video showcasing the live snail found in his salad. He mentioned that the salad had been delivered via Swiggy, declaring his decision never to order from Leon’s Grill again.

Alongside the video depicting the unsettling sight of a snail emerging from the lettuce, he wrote, “Swiggy, do whatever you can to ensure this doesn’t happen to others… Bengaluru folks take note.”

The post quickly went viral, prompting an apology from the online food delivery app.

“Hi Dhaval. That is terrible. Please help us with the order ID, so we can look into it.” It was at this point that the original poster further disclosed, “Customer care is not even offering full refund lol. Forget ensuring anything else… Even the drink was incorrect btw.”

Comments started pouring in, with one person expressing, “That’s outrageous! Now a days Swiggy has become ignorant. Few days ago there delivery executive stole my order & there customer support confirmed the same. They took almost 20 days to refund that too I had to enquire everyday. Ugh! It was irritating.”