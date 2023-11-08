Watch: Man carries sister’s dead body on bike after not getting ambulance

In a horrific incident that went viral online in no time, a man takes young sister’s dead body home on a bike after not getting an ambulance.

The incident occurred in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh where a youth was compelled to carry the dead body of his sister on a motorcycle after hospital authorities could not provide an ambulance to him.

The hospital administration said an investigation was carried out and action was taken against the superintendent of the health centre.

The deceased who was identified as Anjali (20) was electrocuted after she accidentally touched an immersion rod used to heat water. The young woman was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead by doctors. वीडियो औरैया के बिधूना CHC के सामने का है। एक बिलखता भाई अपनी बहन के शव को बाइक पर रखने का असफल प्रयास कर रहा है। दो लोग उसकी मदद भी कर रहे हैं। जानते हैं, यह क्यों हुआ? क्योंकि इसे मदद के लिए एम्बुलेंस नहीं मिली। एम्बुलेंस न मिलने से समय पर अस्पताल न आने के कारण या किसी न… pic.twitter.com/e0BX5sPnaF — UP Congress (@INCUttarPradesh) November 8, 2023 Following this, the youth was seen crying and holding his sister’s dead body in his arms. There was no ambulance available at the hospital to carry the dead body home.