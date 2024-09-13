Viral video: Man celebrates birthday of his motorcycle

web analytics
Friday, September 13, 2024
Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team
A video of a man celebrating his bike’s birthday has gone viral, captivating the internet with its heartwarming and quirky display of affection.

Posted on X (formerly Twitter) by a user known as “Babu Bhaiya,” the clip challenges the stereotype that men don’t show emotion, highlighting the surprising depth of connection people can have with their beloved possessions.

In the undated viral video, the man proudly stands next to his bike, gently holding its handlebars. A knife is attached to the front tyre, allowing the bike to ‘cut’ a cake held by another person.

This touching scene has racked up over a million views, sparking reactions from amused and sentimental viewers alike.

The social media users are praising the man for a gesture to celebrate his bike’s birthday.

Read more: Viral video: Woman miraculously survives after train passes over her

A user commented: “Men have feelings, they just need someone to understand it,” Another viewer, Anil Bhaskar, added a humorous twist, suggesting, “He could have blown out the candles by using the silencer first,”

“Bike is the first love for every man,” highlighting the often emotional connection men have with their vehicles, another user wrote on the video shared on X.
