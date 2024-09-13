Viral video: Man celebrates birthday of his motorcycle

A video of a man celebrating his bike’s birthday has gone viral, captivating the internet with its heartwarming and quirky display of affection.

Posted on X (formerly Twitter) by a user known as “Babu Bhaiya,” the clip challenges the stereotype that men don’t show emotion, highlighting the surprising depth of connection people can have with their beloved possessions.

In the undated viral video, the man proudly stands next to his bike, gently holding its handlebars. A knife is attached to the front tyre, allowing the bike to ‘cut’ a cake held by another person.

This touching scene has racked up over a million views, sparking reactions from amused and sentimental viewers alike.