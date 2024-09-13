Viral video: Man celebrates birthday of his motorcycle

Posted on X (formerly Twitter) by a user known as “Babu Bhaiya,” the clip challenges the stereotype that men don’t show emotion, highlighting the surprising depth of connection people can have with their beloved possessions.
In the undated viral video, the man proudly stands next to his bike, gently holding its handlebars. A knife is attached to the front tyre, allowing the bike to ‘cut’ a cake held by another person.
This touching scene has racked up over a million views, sparking reactions from amused and sentimental viewers alike.
Girls : Do Men Even Have Feelings ??
Meanwhile Men, Celebrating Birthday Of Their Bike… pic.twitter.com/rHhFUwFlwW
— Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) September 10, 2024
The social media users are praising the man for a gesture to celebrate his bike’s birthday.
A user commented: “Men have feelings, they just need someone to understand it,” Another viewer, Anil Bhaskar, added a humorous twist, suggesting, “He could have blown out the candles by using the silencer first,”