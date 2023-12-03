Viral video: Man chased, attacked with stones, knife as children watch

In a shocking incident, two men were caught on camera as they chased and beat up a person with stones and a knife. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

It is said that the men belonged to the Jahangirpuri area and had a dispute with the victim due to which the incident occurred.

A shocking video has emerged in which some boys are seen brutally beating a youth in Adarsh Nagar area of Delhi. Also, the boys were seen chasing and attacking the youth with knives and stones. In the CCTV footage, it was visible that many people were witnessing the incident.

The viral video of Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, shows a man being chased by two people, who catch him when he falls in front of a house. One of the attackers then start kicking and punching the victim. The other attacker, in the meanwhile, takes out a knife and tries to stab him, but he is stopped by his partner.

Then both of them pick up rocks and tiles lying by the side and start beating the victim with those. The incident occurred near a school just as the students were leaving for home. While the man is being beaten, a large number of students gather around. But none of the bystanders helps the victim.

The person who was attacked is admitted in the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

The president of Adarsh Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) said he informed the station house officer (SHO) as soon as he saw the CCTV footage. He said he was assured by the SHO that action would be taken against the accused but so far no case has been filed.