Watch: Man crushed to death by tractor while performing stunt

In a horrific video that went viral on the internet in no time, a man was crushed to death by a tractor while performing stunt at a sports fair.

The incident occurred in the Indian state of Punjab where a daring tractor stunt at a sports fair in Batala claimed the life of a young man.

Sukhmandeep Singh, the performer, attempted to raise the front wheels of the tractor while the engine was still running.

Unfortunately, during the stunt, the tractor lost control and swerved dangerously into the crowd, resulting in a devastating accident.

Singh made a desperate attempt to reposition himself on the vehicle by placing his foot on one of the tires, but he lost his balance and fell, leading to his untimely demise.

The Punjab Government should impose a ban on such activities at events. A young man, Sukhmanjeet Singh, aged 29, lost his life while performing stunts on a tractor. He raised the front wheels, pressed the rear tires into the soil, and got down from the tractor while it was… pic.twitter.com/w8DVAN1b3u — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) October 29, 2023

Bystanders rushed to his aid, but it was too late, and Singh passed away at the scene. He was the only son of his parents.

In the wake of this tragic incident, the event organizers made the difficult decision to conclude the sports fair.

Separately, in a shocking video that went viral on the internet, a thief stole a tractor after it ran over him.

The incident happened in the Indian state of Gujarat where a thief was run over by a tractor that he was trying to steal from a showroom.

The CCTV footage shows the thief stealing the tractor and he was run over by the tractor which he was trying to steal.

The thief who entered the compound tried to start a tractor that was parked inside the compound. After trying for some time, the tractor starts. However, the thief who can be seen standing next to the tractor was run over by one of the huge tyres of the tractor.