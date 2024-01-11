10.9 C
Viral video: Man crushes potatoes for samosas with feet

A nauseating video of a man crushing potatoes for samosas with his feet in a hotel in Madhya Pradesh, India, has gone viral on social media. 

The purported video is of the famous Chatori Chatkara restaurant in Ajaygarh area of Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district where a worker can be seen trampling potatoes with his feet to crush them into a fine paste which is then used as filling in the samosas.

Confronted about the matter, the shop owner refused to provide any explanation on the every health and hygiene rule being openly flouted at his establishment.

Taking notice of the viral video, the state’s Food Safety Department visited the hotel to collect samples of eatables. The authorities destroyed all items prepared by the eatery containing potatoes.

Panna district Food Inspector Rajesh Kumar Rai said the department has started an investigation into the matter and strict action will be taken.

