Watch: Man dies after being bitten by cobra on bike

In a shocking video that went viral in no time, a man died after being bitten by a cobra (snake) on bike.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The shocking video emerged from the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh where a man died after being bitten by a venomous cobra while on a bike.

The deceased, identified as Manish, was a snake catcher. The horrific incident occurred when Manish was holding the cobra with both hands, but his grip loosened, and suddenly the serpent bit him.

He was sitting on the pillion seat while his friend was riding the bike. The video shows, the victim’s friend stopping the motorbike when the cobra bit Manish.

The latter attempts to stand up while still holding the snake but eventually falls after making an initial effort.

In a separate incident, around 100 school students were hospitalized in India after a poisonous snake was allegedly found in their meal.

An Indian news agency reported that the incident happened at Amouna Middle School in the Araria district of Bihar city. An official recalled one of the students raising the alarm after seeing the snake in their food, consumed by hundreds of pupils.

Araria District Education Officer (DEO) Rajkumar confirmed there were no casualties.“All the schoolchildren who consumed mid-day meals have been admitted at Forbesganj sub-divisional hospital, and fortunately, all are safe,” he said.