Viral: Man draws with both hands without looking at blackboard

A video of an Indian man drawing portraits with both his hands without looking at the blackboard is going viral on social media.

Using both hands to write or to draw at the same time is nothing new, and surely you must have come across several such people on the internet as well as in real life. However, an Indian man has taken the challenge a notch higher with his skill.

This man has left netizens stunned and amused with his impressive talent as exhibited in the video doing rounds across social media. The viral clip sees the artist drawing two portraits on a blackboard simultaneously using both his hands. What has left people even short on words, is that he is doing so while looking away from the board.

By the end of the video, the person had completed both the portraits with complete attention to detail.

The viral video of man which has crossed millions of views on the original post had several social users in the comments section being in awe of the outstanding talent. One of the comments on the post read, “Amazing unbelievable n awesome synchronization of hands fingers movement with imagination so appropriately. Great.”

Another viewer noted, “Great artist I am shocked and speechless.”

Although several appreciated the man, there were a few who claimed that the artist was peeking into the mirror placed down to get the look of his drawing.

Let us know, what do you think? Was he looking into the mirror or not?

