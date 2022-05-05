Viral video: Man escapes being cremated alive

SHANGHAI: In a shocking incident from China, a man narrowly escaped being cremated alive after mortuary workers found him alive.

The man was probably a few minutes away from being cremated when mortuary workers saw his body moving in the body bag.

A clip of the incident shows the workers pulling the body bag out of a van and loading it onto a trolley. At that moment, they realised the man was still alive.

“Alive! Did you see that? Alive!,” one of the mortuary workers is heard saying. “Do not cover him again!” replies the other. Read more: Viral: Super mom saves son from drowning in swimming pool The incident was filmed by an onlooker. He said: “Now they’re discussing what to do. Get them out of there; what else can you do? What you’re doing is immoral. They’re not even dead, and they’ve put in a van to go to the funeral home.” Following the incident, Shanghai Supervisory Commission and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said that the five officials involved, including the director of the care home and a doctor, had vacated their positions.

