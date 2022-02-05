Sunday, February 6, 2022
Viral video: Man falls on railway track while looking at mobile phone

A viral video that sees the man falling on the railway track while he was looking at his mobile phone in India’s capital New Delhi is making rounds.

In the viral video shared by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), we see the 58-year-old Shailender Mehta losing his footing and falling on the railway track as he was looking at his phone. He was having difficulty in coming back onto the platform.

He was lucky as the nearby CISF officers came brought him to safety.

Here’s how social media reacted to the viral video.

It is not the first time that a video of a similar incident has circulated in the country.

WATCH: Busy on his phone, cyclist rams into parked van

A woman and her baby daughter fell into a manhole while she was chatting on her mobile phone in Haryana state.

In the viral video, the woman was seen carrying her one-year-old in one hand and talking on the phone in the other got unaware of where she was going. Her foot slipped on the edge of the open gutter.

The people immediately came to the rescue. A man went into the gutter and they were pulled out.

