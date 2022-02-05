Viral video: Man falls on railway track while looking at mobile phone

A viral video that sees the man falling on the railway track while he was looking at his mobile phone in India’s capital New Delhi is making rounds.

In the viral video shared by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), we see the 58-year-old Shailender Mehta losing his footing and falling on the railway track as he was looking at his phone. He was having difficulty in coming back onto the platform.

A passenger namely Mr. Shailender Mehata, R/O Shadhara, slipped and fell down on the metro track @ Shahdara Metro Station, Delhi. Alert CISF personnel promptly acted and helped him out. #PROTECTIONandSECURITY #SavingLives@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @MoHUA_India pic.twitter.com/Rx2fkwe3Lh — CISF (@CISFHQrs) February 5, 2022

He was lucky as the nearby CISF officers came brought him to safety.

Here’s how social media reacted to the viral video.

Kudos to the CISF personnel who went beyond his duty and saved the person.. Salute to CISF and the brave officer. — Manish Wadhawan (@Mwadhawan2020) February 5, 2022

Somehow I feel he was searching for his mobile after fall. Or may be I am wrong. First I thought impact was bad so he was not able to standup. — Toby (@kdaf19) February 5, 2022

Passanger would have hurt very badly😪 — Amit Kumar (@AmitKum94054882) February 5, 2022

It is not the first time that a video of a similar incident has circulated in the country.

A woman and her baby daughter fell into a manhole while she was chatting on her mobile phone in Haryana state.

In the viral video, the woman was seen carrying her one-year-old in one hand and talking on the phone in the other got unaware of where she was going. Her foot slipped on the edge of the open gutter.

The people immediately came to the rescue. A man went into the gutter and they were pulled out.

