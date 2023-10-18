Viral video: Man fights kangaroo trying to drown his dog

A video of an Australian man went viral on social media in which he was fighting with a kangaroo trying to drown his dog.

The viral showed Mick Moloney, of Mildura – Victoria stretching near a log when he noticed Hatchi, one of his pet Akitas, was missing.

He told ABC Radio Melbourne, “I looked in [towards the river] and behind these reeds I could just see this massive kangaroo standing there with his arms actually in the water just staring at me,”

“After about 15 seconds, Hatchi came up and he was in a headlock with this kangaroo.”

Man Fights Kangaroo That was Trying to Drown his Dog: This guy filmed himself in an Australian river trying to get a 7-foot Kangaroo to get off of his dog, which was having trouble breathing. As the guy heads into the water you can hear him say ” “I’m going to punch you… pic.twitter.com/8pEHnBBvfB — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 15, 2023

The dog was in evident distress—with water gushing out of its mouth and Moloney even hearing it “yelp” at one point—before he decided to make a loud noise to see if the kangaroo would let go.

The kangaroo refused to budge an inch, leaving the walker no choice but to fight it off to save his drowning dog.

Despite being a mixed martial arts and Brazilian jiu jitsu teacher, Moloney was fearful of his muscular adversary, which he said looked like it had ‘just got out of jail’. However, seeing as he had little time to spare, with Hatchi’s life in the balance, he decided to confront the bipedal bully—and record the whole thing while at it.

“I thought, I’ve got to video this, because no-one is going to believe this,” he explained.

The resulting clip, although shaky, captures the moment the dog parent splashed water in the kangaroo’s face, managing to rescue his pooch and take off with it.

The video garnered over 9.9 million views, 13.1k like and thousands of comments.