Viral video: Man fights off armed robbers with sledgehammer, knife

A man bravely fought three armed robbers who smashed into his home with rocks, knives and a sledgehammer.

The robbers forced their way into the family home in England’s Manchester after breaking a rear window with a brick. The incident took place on Sunday evening.

CCTV footage shows the group breaking the rear patio window with a large brick. They reportedly took a knife from the kitchen and went upstairs where children were sleeping before their plans were foiled by the brave man.

“We heard a bang where they’d thrown a big brick and it’d smashed the glass so they got in,” the man told a media outlet. “They had a sledgehammer and one took a knife from our kitchen drawers,” he added.

He said he was upstairs in the bathroom and rushed out and saw the guys trying to come upstairs. “So I just jumped on top of him and kicked him in the shoulder. He pulled me down from my legs and I somehow managed to jump up and my wife handed me a baseball bat as our neighbours came and knocked at the door,” the man recalled.

“They [the robbers] got scared I guess and left. It was very terrifying but we’re ok, I just have a few bruises so it could have been worse,” he added.

