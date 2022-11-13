Viral video: Man films himself lying on a hammock suspended from high mountain rocks

In a viral video, Netizens were left baffled after watching a mountaineer filming himself lying on a hammock that was suspended between two high mountains.

The video clip was shared on a Reddit group that showed the man operating his camera while lying on the hammock, which is tied to the tops of two high mountain rocks.

He moves his hand to capture a bird’s eye view of the area with himself in the video with vast snow-clad mountains in the background.

The caption said the video was filmed atop the Pyrenees in Spain while the clip collected over 7800 upvotes.

The Pyrenees is a mountain range straddling the border of France and Spain. It extends nearly 500 km from its union with the Cantabrian Mountains to Cap de Creus on the Mediterranean coast. It reaches a maximum altitude of 3,404 metres (11,168 ft) at the peak of Aneto.

The Spanish Pyrenees are part of the following provinces, from east to west: Girona, Barcelona, Lleida (all in Catalonia), Huesca (in Aragon), Navarra (in Navarre).

