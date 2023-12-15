24.9 C
Karachi
Friday, December 15, 2023
Viral video: Man hits cyclist while performing stunt in moving auto

By Web Desk
In this modern age of social media, several people often make risky decisions in an attempt to go viral. One such video showing a man performing a stunt while dangling from a speeding autorickshaw on Delhi’s Signature Bridge and hitting a cyclist has gone viral on social media platforms.

The viral video, captured on a helmet cam of a biker who was also plying on the bridge at the time, shows the man hitting a cyclist who falls to the ground.

After the video went viral, Delhi police swung into action and impounded the autorickshaw and slapped a hefty challan (fine) against the driver.

“The autorickshaw has been impounded and the driver, identified as Shiva, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, has been traced by the Delhi Traffic Police personnel,” the official said, adding that legal action against the driver has been initiated.

Police are ascertaining the identity of the young man seen performing the stunt in the viral video, they said.

