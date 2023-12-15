Viral video: Man hits cyclist while performing stunt in moving auto

In this modern age of social media, several people often make risky decisions in an attempt to go viral. One such video showing a man performing a stunt while dangling from a speeding autorickshaw on Delhi’s Signature Bridge and hitting a cyclist has gone viral on social media platforms.

The viral video, captured on a helmet cam of a biker who was also plying on the bridge at the time, shows the man hitting a cyclist who falls to the ground.

After the video went viral, Delhi police swung into action and impounded the autorickshaw and slapped a hefty challan (fine) against the driver.