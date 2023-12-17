Watch: Man hits cyclist while performing stunt in moving Rickshaw

In a bizarre video that went viral on social media, a man hit cyclist while performing a stunt in moving Rickshaw.
A man performing a stunt while dangling from a speeding autorickshaw on a famous bridge and hitting a cyclist has gone viral on social media platforms.
Following the incident, the city police impounded the vehicle and slapped a hefty challan (fine) against the driver.
The video, captured on a helmet cam of a biker who was also plying on the bridge at the time, shows the man hitting a cyclist who falls to the ground.
“Taking cognizance of the incident of stunting by an auto rickshaw on the Signature Bridge, Delhi Traffic Police seized the auto-rickshaw and issued a total challan of INR 32,000 under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act,” said an official.
View this post on Instagram
“The autorickshaw has been impounded and the driver, identified as Shiva, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, has been traced by the Delhi Traffic Police personnel,” the official said, adding that legal action against the driver has been initiated.
The driver was challaned under sections of dangerous driving, driving without a license and other related sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, the police said.