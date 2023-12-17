Watch: Man hits cyclist while performing stunt in moving Rickshaw

In a bizarre video that went viral on social media, a man hit cyclist while performing a stunt in moving Rickshaw.

A man performing a stunt while dangling from a speeding autorickshaw on a famous bridge and hitting a cyclist has gone viral on social media platforms.

Following the incident, the city police impounded the vehicle and slapped a hefty challan (fine) against the driver.

The video, captured on a helmet cam of a biker who was also plying on the bridge at the time, shows the man hitting a cyclist who falls to the ground.