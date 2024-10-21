Viral video: Man learning to drive car, lands up in lake

A car plunged into the Bathukamma Kunta lake in #Jangaon on Friday evening. A man suddenly accelerated and lost control of the steering, while practicing #driving near the lake, causing the car to plunge into the tank.
A local quickly rushed to the scene and rescued 2… pic.twitter.com/J5cTHFHmak
— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) October 19, 2024
The incident reportedly took place on Friday when the man, guided by his instructor, was practicing driving near the lake.
After some time, the learner accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, sending the car into the water.
Local police confirmed that both men exited the vehicle as it began sinking and managed to swim to safety with assistance from the bystander. A case has been registered against the driver for rash and negligent driving.