Viral video: Man learning to drive car, lands up in lake

In a bizarre incident in Telangana, India, a man learning to drive accidentally plunged his car into a lake. A viral video circulating on social media captures the car partially submerged in the Bathukamma Kunta lake in Jangaon, while the two men inside— the trainee driver and his instructor— are seen swimming out of the pond. The footage also shows a bystander jumping into the water to help the duo reach the shore safely, as locals watched from the lake’s edge.

A car plunged into the Bathukamma Kunta lake in #Jangaon on Friday evening. A man suddenly accelerated and lost control of the steering, while practicing #driving near the lake, causing the car to plunge into the tank. A local quickly rushed to the scene and rescued 2… pic.twitter.com/J5cTHFHmak — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) October 19, 2024

The incident reportedly took place on Friday when the man, guided by his instructor, was practicing driving near the lake.

After some time, the learner accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, sending the car into the water.

Local police confirmed that both men exited the vehicle as it began sinking and managed to swim to safety with assistance from the bystander. A case has been registered against the driver for rash and negligent driving.