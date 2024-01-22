Watch: Man orders expensive laptop online, receives THIS instead

In a shocking video which went viral online in no time, a man who ordered an expensive laptop online, received “some old discarded laptop” instead.

The man shared his story in the form of a video with caption: “I ordered a brand new Asus Laptop from Flipkart in this Republic Day sale and I received some old discarded laptop. Never trust products ordered from online platforms. @flipkartsupport @Flipkart #flipkartscam”.

While unboxing the parcel, Souro Mukherjee was chatting with the delivery executive and inquiring about the precautions the company and delivery executives take to handle the goods so that they don’t get damaged.

He can be heard venting out his hurt feelings, though in a low tone, as he says “yeh to bahut hi ganda sa kuch alag hi laptop hai yeh (this is a low-quality and entirely different laptop)”.

Give him a break because he sounds very excited right from the delivery to the unboxing as he must have anticipated the best deal of his dreams which was shattered when the actual product was shown and reality dawned on him.

In their response, Flipkart FlipkartSupport @flipkartsupport posted: “Please do not share your order specific details or personal details on this social platform as they are visible to all. Kindly reach out to us via DM to ensure your details are secure.