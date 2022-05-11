Viral video: Man rides scooter in middle of pitch, brings match to halt

A video of a man bringing a match to a halt by riding a scooter on the pitch is going viral across social media platforms.

The video was shared by Barmy Army on Twitter. He casually rode his scooter before leaving the pitch. The players were baffled as to what took place.

It is pertinent to mention that cricket has seen all sorts of interruptions from animal invasions to pitch invaders. The “gentleman’s game” never ceases to amaze fans.

Earlier, England citizen Daniel Jarvis aka Jarvo 69 faced repercussions for invading the field multiple times during last year’s Test series between England and India.

The English citizen had breached the security and entered the pitch donning the Indian jersey, pretending to be an Indian player during the second Test match in Lord’s.

Jarvo was then banned for life from watching a cricket match in Headingley, where he entered the ground as a batsman during the third Test between India and England. Yorkshire Cricket Club’s spokesperson had confirmed a lifetime ban and financial penalty were imposed on Jarvo for violating security measures.

The situation became worse in the next game when Umesh Yadav was about to bowl when Jarvo sped past him and threw the ball, before crashing into English batsman Jonny Bairstow at the non-striker’s end. He was arrested later.

Daniel Jarvis, in an interview with CricTracker, had said that he will probably support India if it plays a world cup final against England before calling himself an Indian.

