Watch: Man risks life to save woman, her kid trapped in sinking car

In a heart-stopping video that went viral online in no time, a man risked his life to save a woman and her kid who were trapped in sinking car.

As per reports, the man rushed to help after he heard the woman screaming ‘my baby, my baby’ from the trapped car. He smashed the car’s window to bring them both out safely.

A video of the incident has been making the rounds on social media. It shows the man, Liam Stych, hanging from the bridge, helping the trapped passengers.

Stych’s partner is also heard making a call to the emergency services to notify them about the situation.

“She was saying ‘my baby, my baby, please get my baby out of the car’,” Stych said. “I’m a father, I’ve got kids. It was just instincts, I had to do something,” he added.

An individual named Shamim Uddin also witnessed the incident and shared that Stych “just jumped in, he broke the window, took the baby out”. Uddin further added, “

He got a rope from his car, tied up the car onto the railing, onto the bridge, and then he took the lady out and he saved both of them.”