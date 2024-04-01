Caught on Cam: Man sent flying by overspeeding car

A youth was sent flying by an incoming overspeeding car in the Mandi district of India’s Himachal Pradesh district.

CCTV footage from a camera installed on a nearby street showed 24-year-old Naresh Kumar hit by a speeding car and tossed several feet in the air. He died on the spot after sustaining fatal injuries, an Indian media outlet reported.

Local police arrived at the scene of the accident and launched an investigation. The car driver, identified as Rakesh has been arrested.

The victim was an employee at a hotel in Ner Chowk, where the fateful accident occurred.

CCTV footage of the crash shows Kumar returning home after finishing work. He was seen looking at his mobile phone as he was crossing the street when the car hit him.

“CCTV footage of a tragic incident in Nerchowk area of #Mandi district: A speeding car hits a 24-year-old boy, resulting in his tragic death. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/4iV47sxQxr — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) April 1, 2024

Local police were looking at the accident as a rash driving case as the victim was busy on his phone while crossing the street which further minimised his chances of surviving the hit.

Meanwhile, the body of the victim was handed over to the family after the postmortem procedure while the police began an investigation into the matter.