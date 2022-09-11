Viral video: Man shouts ‘Boycott Brahmastra’ outside cinema hall

The video going viral on social media sees an angry man shouting ‘Boycott Brahmastra’ outside a cinema hall after the release.

Amidst the mixed reactions received by the latest Bollywood release from initial cine-goers, a clip started doing rounds on social media on Friday. The viral video sees a man outside a cinema hall after the first shows of the ‘Brahmastra’, as he protested against the movie by shouting ‘boycott’ on a hand-held speaker.

The furious man can be heard saying, “Boycott boycott boycott Brahmastra. Jis prakar Laal Singh Chaddha ko uski aukaat dikh laye hai, usi prakar Alia Bhatt aur Ranbir Kapoor ko uski bhi aukaat dikha deni chahiye, ( The way Laal Singh Chaddha was tanked at the Box Office, similar should be done to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as well).”

For those unversed, the film was subjected to protests by religious activists after an old comment of Kapoor went viral on social media. Owing to the same, Kapoor and Bhatt were also stopped from entering the Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

“We will not allow them to worship at the holy Mahakaleshwar temple as a few days back Ranbir had said that he likes to eat mutton, chicken and beef in non-veg food,” an activist told the media reporters. “Even Alia had said that those who want to see her film Brahmastra should watch, while others who are not keen shouldn’t.”

Earlier, Bollywood A-lister Kangana Ranaut also slammed the makers and star cast of ‘Brahmastra’ as she dubbed the movie a ‘disaster’. “Everyone who called @ayanmukerji a genius should be jailed immediately… he took 12 years to make this film,” she wrote in one of her Instagram stories.

Ranaut also accused Johar of faking the Box Office numbers to create buzz for the movie.

About ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ – the fantasy adventure story has been helmed and written by Ayan Mukherji. The title stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, Divyendu Sharma, Nagarjuna, and Saurav Gurjar with Shahrukh Khan in a cameo appearance.

‘Brahmastra’ was released on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

