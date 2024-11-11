Man spots live worms in pizza, video goes viral

A man’s pizza treat turned into a viral horror when he discovered an unexpected, wriggling visitor nestled within.

The video, which shows a live worm crawling through the layers of cheese on pizza in India’s Madhya Pradesh, has left viewers horrified and disgusted while questioning the hygiene standards.

Many are calling for stricter regulations and enforcement of food safety standards. “That should be taken seriously, and a level of hygiene must be made mandatory by the authorities,” added another user.

“Yikes! These cases seem to be happening more and more lately. Restaurants really need to step up their hygiene standards…,” said one person.

Another user joked, “Pizza is so good that the cheese becomes alive at some point!”

Read more: ‘My food is moving’: Woman shares pictures of ‘vile’ discovery in pizza

Earlier, a mother from Australia’s Sydney shared a video about her daughter’s “vile” discovery in a BBQ pizza purchased from a store located in Neutral Bay, Sydney.

A woman was shocked to discover dozen of maggots in a roll she purchased from the store.

She told foreign news outlet that her daughter had already eaten half of the pizza when she noticed her “food was moving”.