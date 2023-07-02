Viral video: Man stabbed in broad daylight

In a shocking incident, a man was brutally stabbed and pummelled with stones in broad daylight on a busy street in India.

The incident reported in Telangana’s Suryapet district was caught on CCTV cameras. The clip has gone viral on social media platforms.

The viral clip shows the victim, identified as 28-year-old C Santosh, being held down to the ground by two assailants while another man repeatedly stabs him with a sharp-edged weapon.

Santosh was brutally attacked by Krishna & his two henchmen in broad day light in Suryapet, #Telangana with a knife inflicting severe bleeding injuries. Rivalry led to attack, Santosh undergoing treatment & out of danger. Case booked, probe on.

The inhuman assault continues for almost two minutes before Santosh finally manages to break free and escape his attackers after intervention from some locals.

Santosh received grievous injuries in the brutal attack and was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is stated to be stable, according to doctors.

All accused, identified have been arrested and booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act for the violent attack.