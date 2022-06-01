Viral video: Man takes down aggressive kangaroo in dramatic fight

A wild brawl erupted in Australia when a crazed kangaroo chased down a terrified man and attacked him.

The encounter with the animal was captured on CCTV footage. The footage shows the man sprinting away from the irate eastern grey before stumbling and hitting the ground.

The man, identified as Cliff Des, is seen running through a neighbourhood in New South Wales as he frantically attempts to escape the crazed animal.

The man fell to the ground as he was running and the animal jumped ahead of him.

Luckily, the man manages to successfully pin the kangaroo to the ground. He is able to suppress the beating as he ends up on top.

Later, he told a local media outlet that he was attacked by the six-foot kangaroo after he tried to save his dogs from it in the front garden.

“The animal was actually trying to grab my dogs,” he told.

