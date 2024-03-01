Watch: Man tries to rob post office with spoon, caught on cam 

In a bizarre incident that went viral on the internet, a drug-fueled thief was caught on camera while trying to rob a post office with metal spoon.
The viral video a clip from the cctv footage shows the man trying to rob the place using a long metal spoon.
Nottinghamshire Police took to X to share the video. “A drug addict attempted to steal a large quantity of cash from behind a post office security screen by reaching through the letter port with a metal spoon,” the department wrote.
“Jelanie Scott entered Hyson Green Post Office at around 11.45 am on Saturday 10 February,” they added.
In the video, Scott is seen sliding a metal spoon under a post office screen in an attempt to grab a wad of banknotes. As soon as he is spotted, a security smoke system gets triggered, filling the entire room with smoke. Within moments, he flees the scene.
He was eventually arrested nine days after the incident. Towards the end of the video, a picture of the spoon Scott used also appears on the screen.
The 36-year-old was sentenced to a community order after he appeared before the Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.
“[Scott] told officers it was a stupid thing to do and I hope he now reflects on his behaviour and stays out of trouble,” Sergeant Mark Southgate of Nottinghamshire Police told a TV channel.