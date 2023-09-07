Watch: Man’s insane stunt leaves netizen awestruck

In an insane video that went viral on the internet, a Russian man left the netizens awestruck with his crazy stunt.

Russian stuntman Evgeny Chebotarev was attempting to jump his vehicle from one building to the roof of an adjacent building but the vehicle fell short of the other building and he crashed into the next building but lucky enough to have survived a horrific stunt.

After surviving the life-threatening he went for another one. Chebotarev stood on a meter-tall wooden tower and one vehicle hit the tower.

The moment the tower was hit he flew in the air crossing five other vehicles underneath him.

The Russian stuntman later confessed that as a result of such insane stunts had caused him some serious injuries and fractured bones.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media which showed some rowdy men performing car stunts in the middle of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and blocking the traffic.

The viral video showed many people watching the dangerous car stunts being performed by a bunch of young men in the middle of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

It is likely that the group was undertaking such activities to show off and maybe even earn a few brownie points when they shared the video on the internet.

In the blurry video going viral on Twitter, a Maruti Baleno is seen zooming fast near a toll plaza on the expressway.