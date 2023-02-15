Mehwish Hayat aces Daniel Craig’s moves: Watch video

A video of our very own diva Mehwish Hayat, acing the groove of Hollywood star Daniel Craig is viral on social media.

The latest reel of ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ diva on the photo and video sharing social application, is proof that she has got the groove. Hayat nailed the moves of James Bond aka Craig, from a recent advertisement, on the beats of ‘Back That Up To The Beat’ by Madonna.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Sharing the dance video on the feed, Hayat wrote, “Always been a Daniel Craig fan, but when I recently saw him dance in his groove, felt like I just had to recreate his badass moves.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

“So here’s my take on it!”

The viral reel video was watched by thousands of users of the social platform within hours and garnered numerous likes and praising comments for the celebrity.

Hailey Bieber aces ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ hook step; Netizens can’t keep calm!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mehwish Hayat is on a roll in her career at the moment. She wowed moviegoers with her stellar performance in her last Pakistani release, the Nadeem Baig directorial ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ with Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

Moreover, the diva also made a super impressive MCU debut with another favourite, Fawad Khan, in ‘Ms Marvel’ where she played Aisha – the great-grandmother of protagonist Kamala Khan and possessor of the Golden bangle.

Both her acts received tremendous response from the audience and critics alike.

Comments