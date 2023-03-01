Viral video: Mehwish Hayat dances to Libianca’s song People

Actressw Mehwish Hayat caught netizens’ attention with her latest dance video on the social media application Instagram.

Mehwish Hayat shared the video of her dancing to Cameroonian-American Afrobeats singer Libianca Kenzonkinboum Fonji’s hits song ‘People’ in a green dress on the visual-sharing interactive platform.

In the caption, Mehwish Hayat – who made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in ‘Ms. Marvel’ – wrote her love for the song and dance steps made her join the social media trend.

It is pertinent to mention that the ‘Dil Lagi‘ actor brought smiles to our faces with her pictures and videos on Instagram.

Earlier, an Instagram reel where she nailed moves of Hollywood actor Daniel Craig from a recent advertisement, on the beats of ‘Back That Up To The Beat‘ by Madonna went viral.

She wrote, “Always been a Daniel Craig fan, but when I recently saw him dance in his groove, felt like I just had to recreate his badass moves. So here’s my take on it!”

Moreover, she also captivates social media with pictures and videos of her oozing desi and western looks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mehwish Hayat is on a roll in her career at the moment. She wowed moviegoers with her stellar performance in her last Pakistani release, the Nadeem Baig directorial ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ with Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan.