Viral video: Men try to abduct, ‘rape’ teenage girl

A video showing men trying to abduct and rape an Indian teenage girl in a field in the middle of the night has gone viral on the internet.

The incident took place in village in Machhilshahr area of Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district.

In the video, at least four of the attackers can be seen molesting the girl and attempting to force themselves upon her as the victim desperately struggles to keep the men off her and cries out for help.

On the screams of the girl, the accused finally let go off her and flee the spot.

Citing the woman’s complaint, a senior official said the complainant, along with her husband and daughter were sleeping in the verandah of the house on the night of August 14 when six youths with whom they had an old enmity came and took away the daughter by making her unconscious.

The mother has alleged that the teenager was taken to a nearby sugarcane field where all of them tried to rape her, ASP (Rural) Shailendra Singh told news agency PTI.

The mother said that they did not complain due to public shame, but the accused themselves made the video of the incident viral on Wednesday after which a case was registered against six persons — Ashish, Vicky, Gore, Pramod, Pappu and Seshamani.