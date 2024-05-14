31.9 C
Watch: Miami unveils world's first Rolls-Royce cop car

The Miami Beach Police Department has introduced a fancy new recruitment tool – a $250,000 Rolls-Royce patrol car.

Borrowed from luxury dealer Braman Motors, it’s meant to attract new cops.

“We are thrilled to introduce this stunning addition to the MBPD recruitment team — courtesy of Braman Motors,” the department posted on X with a video showing off the lights-and-sirens-equipped luxury car flanked by two officers on motorcycles.

“Recruiting police officers in this country today is a difficult thing to do. Using this car to help us do recruitment is gonna be great,” Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones said.

Many questioned where the money came from for the decked out 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost.

The department insisted that taxpayers weren’t footing the bill for the Rolls-Royce.

