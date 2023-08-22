29.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Viral video: Minor boy dies after repeatedly thrown to ground by fake monk

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A minor boy named Ankit, a resident of Moradabad district, died after being thrashed and hurled to the ground by a fake monk in Mathura, India. 

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday when the accused, 52-year-old Omprakash attacked the minor while ‘performing’ Saptkosi Yatra.

Senior police officer Trigen Bisen said the motive behind the gruesome incident is yet to be ascertained.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras and the footage has gone viral on social media platforms. The viral clip shows the accused running towards the boy, grabbing him by the leg, and violently slamming the child to ground, killing him on the spot.

VIDEO WARNING: DISTURBING IMAGES

Enraged over the incident, the local people caught hold of the accused and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

While the body of the minor has been sent for postmortem, police has admitted the accused to hospital.

“Strict action will be taken against the accused after conducting a post-mortem and registering a case”, Bisen said.

