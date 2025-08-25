Viral video: Minor caught stealing iron bolts from railway track in Karachi

KARACHI: A video went viral on Monday showing a minor boy stealing equipment from railway tracks in Karachi.

The incident was reportedly filmed near the Wireless Gate in Shah Faisal Colony, where the boy was seen removing iron bolts used to align the railway line. A passerby caught the child, who confessed that he sold the stolen iron to a local scrap dealer.

The boy confessed that he removed around four bolts daily and sold each for Rs50 to a scrap dealer named Shahid, who allegedly purchased the stolen material. He was carrying the iron pieces in a white plastic bag when he was caught.

Railway officials warned that such thefts could cause major accidents by destabilizing the track alignment. Police said they are investigating the viral video to verify when and where it was recorded, and are also gathering information about the scrap dealer named by the child.

The citizen who caught the boy reportedly let him go after questioning him, while recording the entire exchange on video.