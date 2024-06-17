WATCH: Minor hits woman with car over past dispute

A 17-year-old boy knocked down a woman with his car following a dispute in Pune district of India’s Maharashtra, and the video of the incident went viral on social media.

The woman, identified as Najuka Ranjit Thorat, suffered minor injuries in the incident which took place at Vadgaon Ghenand village in Pune’s Alandi area on Saturday.

The incident is the fallout of a dispute between families of the minor and the woman, according to Indian police.

On Saturday, the juvenile hurled abuses at the woman’s husband and father-in-law after a dispute. He then got into the car and allegedly threatened to kill the woman and her husband, a police official said.

The juvenile then drove the car recklessly, knocking down the woman.

In the viral video, the 17-year-old boy can be seen driving his car backward for a distance and then accelerating forward at high speed. He appears to attempt to run over other people trying to stop his vehicle.

Viral Video: Another viral video from #Pune shows a heated argument between local residents and a white car driver, who was seen speeding away from the scene. The incident was captured near Alandi, close to #VadgaonGhenand. pic.twitter.com/TPWDVE42Es — Punekar News (@punekarnews) June 17, 2024

The boy then hits the woman with his car as she tries to stop him and then speeds away.

The police arrested the minor boy and produced him at the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), which sent him to a correctional home.

The minor has been booked under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police said.

The incident has drawn comparisons to the infamous Porsche car case from May 19, where a juvenile boy struck a motorbike in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar locality, resulting in the deaths of two IT professionals.