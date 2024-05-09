Viral video: Miraculous escape for man as tree falls on him

A man narrowly avoided a potentially fatal encounter when a tree nearly struck him while he sat on patio furniture in Cavite City, Philippines.

The incident, caught on CCTV on April 30 and shared by Viral Hog on YouTube on May 7, went viral online.

In the gripping 56-second viral video, the man appears relaxed until a massive tree unexpectedly crashes perilously close from behind, leaving him momentarily shocked.

Remarkably, he narrowly evades being hit and appears visibly shaken as he surveys his surroundings in disbelief, trapped between the tree’s twin trunks.

Viewers were captivated by the video, which garnered significant online traction.

This harrowing footage serves as a stark reminder of nature’s unpredictability and underscores the importance of remaining vigilant, even in seemingly secure settings.