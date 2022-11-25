Viral video: Monkey breaks into Karachi school

KARACHI: In a nerve-racking incident, a monkey broke into the government-run high school situated in Karachi’s Jacob Lines area, ARY News reported.

The incident triggered panic among the students and teachers.

In a video available with ARY News, money can be seen sitting on a wall of state-run school.

According to the principal of school, monkeys entering Karachi school is normal as these incidents used to report on a daily basis.

Last year, in a similar type of incident a classroom of primary school was vacated after a four feet long snake entered it in Peshawar.

The administration of the government primary school had said that the snake was found under chatai (mat) of the classroom. Students and teachers rushed away to protect themselves until the snake was beaten to death with the help of a baton.

Comments