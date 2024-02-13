19.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Viral video: Mosquito tornadoes swarm Pune sky

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In an unusual scene, a swarm of mosquitoes formed tornadoes in the Pune sky due to the rise in the water levels of the Mula Mutha River.

Residents of Pune were left astounded when they witnessed the rare sight of the mosquito ‘tornado’. The video of the sight was caught on camera and shared on social media, which is now going viral.

Speaking to ANI about the mosquito menace, Nitin, a local from Kharadi, said, “Recently, I have seen a lot of mosquitoes. For three or four days, there has been a tornado of mosquitoes here in Kharadi. There have been a lot of problems and the locals are having difficulties due to this.”

As per the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, mosquitoes are considered as the world’s “deadliest animal,” responsible of killing thousands of people. Due to these insects and making millions of people sick every year.

These blood-sucking insects spreads malaria, dengue, and yellow fever.

Stagnant water is the prime breeding spot for these insects since they breed by laying eggs in stagnant water.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.