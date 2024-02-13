Viral video: Mosquito tornadoes swarm Pune sky

In an unusual scene, a swarm of mosquitoes formed tornadoes in the Pune sky due to the rise in the water levels of the Mula Mutha River.

Residents of Pune were left astounded when they witnessed the rare sight of the mosquito ‘tornado’. The video of the sight was caught on camera and shared on social media, which is now going viral.

Speaking to ANI about the mosquito menace, Nitin, a local from Kharadi, said, “Recently, I have seen a lot of mosquitoes. For three or four days, there has been a tornado of mosquitoes here in Kharadi. There have been a lot of problems and the locals are having difficulties due to this.”

As per the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, mosquitoes are considered as the world’s “deadliest animal,” responsible of killing thousands of people. Due to these insects and making millions of people sick every year.

These blood-sucking insects spreads malaria, dengue, and yellow fever.

Stagnant water is the prime breeding spot for these insects since they breed by laying eggs in stagnant water.