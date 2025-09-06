Viral Video: Motorcycle slips under truck after jumping divider in Karachi

KARACHI: A tragic road accident claimed the lives of two motorcyclists on Saturday when their speeding motorcycle lost control, jumped over a road divider, and collided with an oncoming truck near the Steel Town turn in Karachi.

According to rescue officials, the motorcycle was coming from the opposite direction and entered the wrong lane, where it slipped and went under a trailer. The horrifying accident was caught on video and widely circulated on social media.

The footage shows the motorcycle veering from a road divider onto the other lane at high speed.

Police said the bodies have been shifted to the hospital, while the trailer driver has been taken into custody. Authorities are still working to identify the deceased.

In a separate incident near Gharo, Thatta, two people, including a 5-year-old girl, were killed when a speeding mini-truck ran over them. The victims were identified as Shoaib Chandio and his niece, Iqra.

Police have launched investigations into both accidents.

