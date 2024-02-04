Watch: Mount Everest’s 360-degree view stuns the internet 

A breathtaking video that showed 360-degree view from the peak of the world’s tallest mountain Mount Everest went viral on the internet.

This immersive experience has left viewers both awestruck by the mountain’s majestic beauty and unnerved by the harsh realities faced by climbers.

The footage, captured by a team of skilled mountaineers, offers an unprecedented glimpse into the awe-inspiring but treacherous terrain that has long been a symbol of human resilience and adventure.

The video shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has garnered over 270K views. With 2.5K likes, it has sparked a mix of emotions, with viewers expressing both awe and fear as they experience virtually standing atop the towering Himalayan giant.

This is a 360° camera view from the top of Mt. Everest pic.twitter.com/trboDIIXI5 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) February 1, 2024

Many netizens have lauded the courage and technical prowess of the team that successfully deployed the 360-degree camera, highlighting the achievement as a milestone in exploration and the use of cutting-edge technology in extreme environments.

However, along with the sense of wonder, the footage has also reignited discussions about the dangers and challenges that climbers face on Mount Everest. The sheer magnitude of the mountain’s height and the unpredictable weather conditions serve as stark reminders of the risks inherent in attempting to conquer this formidable peak.